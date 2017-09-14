President Ram Nath Kovind hails AB Vajpayee; calls him a PM everyone is proud of

President Ram Nath Kovind speaking at an event organised in Lucknow. (Image: ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday hailed the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said everyone is proud of him. “Vajpayee ji composite culture ki baat kartey they. Unhone rashtradharm ko sarvopari prathmikta di. Aise PM pe sabko garv hai ( Vajpayee ji used to talk about composite culture. He gave topmost priority to his duty towards nation),” the President said while speaking at an event in Lucknow. Further in his speech, Kovind also spoke about Taj Mahal and its importance. “Taj Mahal is one of the seven wonders. They say Shah Jahan dedicated it to his wife but I say he dedicated it to love,” he said.

Earlier in the day, President attended a function in New Delhi organised to give Rajbhasha Awards on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. He also launched the “Lila” mobile app in the presence of home minister Rajnath Singh and ministers of state Hansraj Gagaram Ahir and Kiran Rijiju. “If Hindi speakers learn other Indian languages, it will help generate interest for Hindi language among non-Hindi speakers,” he said.

“The moment a Hindi speaker greets a non-Hindi speaker with ‘Vanakkam’, ‘Sat Sri Akal’ or ‘Adaab’, he establishes a connect at the linguistic and emotional levels,” IANS quoted the President saying. Further he also said that Hindi has the capacity to adopt from other Indian and foreign languages and dialect and this aspect should be taken full advantage of to popularise Hindi language.

He also spoke about the recent incidents on Bangaluru Metro were pro-Kannada group opposed Hindi signboards in train and several protest against Hindi in Tamil Nadu. “There was a feeling among some people that Hindi was being imposed on them,” he said adding that those who speak Hindi should give space to other languages.