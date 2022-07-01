scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
US pharma giant Gilead uses ‘Double Irish’ tax loophole where to buy illegal steroids online the truth about anabolic steroids and its relation to health and fitness | fit for the soul
Must Read
Pause slide

President Ram Nath Kovind greets countrymen on Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra

The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha’s Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country.

Written by PTI
president ram nath kovind ji
President Ram Nath Kovind. (File photo: IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted people on the occasion of the ‘Rath Yatra’ of Lord Jagannath, and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity of all. The nine-day yatra (pulling of chariots) of Lord Jagannath will begin later on Friday in Odisha’s Puri. Similar yatras will be taken out in other parts of the country.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone’s life,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News