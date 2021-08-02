President Ram Nath Kovind begins Tamil Nadu trip today: Karunanidhi’s portrait unveiling to other events – know full schedule

President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan on August 5 and return to Delhi on August 6.

President Ram Nath Kovind will be in Tamil Nadu for a five-day trip starting today. He will be in Tamil Nadu till August 6. On the first day of his visit today, President Kovind will grace and address the commemoration of the 100th year of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, formerly known as the Madras Legislative Council in Chennai. The President will also unveil a portrait of the former five-time Chief Minister Dr Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. The event is taking place when MK Stalin, son of M Karunanidhi, is the current chief minister of the state. Karunanidhi had led the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for nearly five decades.

MK Stalin paid his maiden visit to Delhi last month after taking charge as the chief minister of the state in May this year. During his visit to Delhi, he had invited President Kovind to attend the centenary celebrations of the Madras Legislative Council.

The first election in Tamil Nadu was held in November 1920 when 3 per cent of men electors from the total population were enrolled based on the Montagu-Chelmsford Report and the Government of India Act of 1919. The house granted voting rights to women in 1921.

Former President N Sanjeeva Reddi had unveiled a portrait of former CM K Kamaraj in the Tamil Nadu assembly in 1977.

President Kovind will stay in the Raj Bhavan tonight and will leave for Sulur Airfield tomorrow (August 3). From there, he will go to Raj Bhavan in Ooty in a helicopter.

On August 4, President Kovind will visit the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington where he will address the Trainee Officers of the 77th Staff Course.

