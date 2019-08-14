President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 73rd Independence Day at 7 PM today

President Ram Nath Kovind’s address will also be broadcast on All India Radio from 7 pm on Wednesday evening.

President Kovind Independence Day Speech 2019 Live: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day. The speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan from 7 pm. The President’s address comes in the backdrop of India celebrating it’s 73th Independence Day on Thursday. On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, unfurled the Indian national flag on the Red Fort in Delhi. Keeping this tradition alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday which will be followed by an address. This will be his sixth straight address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Heavy security has been deployed in New Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The Delhi traffic police has also put out a traffic advisory to ensure minimal inconvenience to residents due to the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Kovind’s address will also be broadcast on All India Radio from 7pm on Wednesday evening. The President’s speech will be preceeded by a message from defence minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath’s message will be telecast at 6.15 pm.

Read More