President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation on eve of 73rd Independence Day at 7 PM today

Updated:Aug 14, 2019 6:33:33 pm

President Ram Nath Kovind 73rd Independence Day Speech Live Updates: Heavy security has been deployed in New Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

President Kovind Independence Day Speech, Ram Nath Kovind Speech 2019President Ram Nath Kovind’s address will also be broadcast on All India Radio from 7 pm on Wednesday evening.

President Kovind Independence Day Speech 2019 Live: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of India’s 73rd Independence Day. The speech will be broadcast live on Doordarshan from 7 pm. The President’s address comes in the backdrop of India celebrating it’s 73th Independence Day on Thursday. On 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, unfurled the Indian national flag on the Red Fort in Delhi. Keeping this tradition alive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise the tricolour at the Red Fort on Thursday which will be followed by an address. This will be his sixth straight address from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Heavy security has been deployed in New Delhi ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The Delhi traffic police has also put out a traffic advisory to ensure minimal inconvenience to residents due to the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Kovind’s address will also be broadcast on All India Radio from 7pm on Wednesday evening. The President’s speech will be preceeded by a message from defence minister Rajnath Singh. Rajnath’s message will be telecast at 6.15 pm.

Live Blog

73rd Independence Day Speech by President Kovind Independence Day Live Telecast

Highlights

    18:33 (IST)14 Aug 2019
    Ram Nath Kovind awards President's medal to TS Gopakumar

    President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President’s Police Medal to TS Gopakumar, Asst Security Commissioner, Southern Railway for Distinguished Service. He also awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 15 Railway Protection Force/Railway Protection Special Force officers and staff.

    18:09 (IST)14 Aug 2019
    Rajnath Singh to issue message at 6.15 pm

    Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind's address, Defence minister Rajnath Singh's message will be broadcast on All India Radio from 6.15 pm onwards. 

    A security personnel stands guard in front of the historic Red Fort on the eve of India's Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. (Reuters)Last year on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, President Kovind addressed the nation and spoke of the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi and his noble mantra on the power of 'ahinsa' or non-violence. In his 21-minute speech, the president said that contentious issues and extraneous debates should not distract us at a pivotal moment. In his address, President Kovind addressed a range of issues affecting the society. Amid concerns over women's safety, the President reflected upon the role of women in our society and the choices they are entitled to.
