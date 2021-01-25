President Ram Nath Kovind address to the nation LIVE: President’s speech on Republic Day eve at 7 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind Republic Day Eve Address to the Nation Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will today address the nation at 7 PM. The address will be broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan. The broadcast will be in Hindi and then in English. The address will also be broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 9:30 PM.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today wished the people on the eve of Republic Day. “On this occasion we should reaffirm our commitment towards the Constitution and founding principles of our Republic based on the cherished ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice for all. Our Constitutional values are the basic principles for creation of an enlightened citizenship that is essential for deepening our democratic roots,” he said.

He further said that India is a country that is brimming with potential, surging ahead on the path of all round development that is inclusive and sustainable. “Our democracy is vibrant and our commitment to good governance and transparency is stronger than ever before. On this auspicious day, let us renew our pledge to uphold the country’s civilisational ideals and constitutional values and dedicate ourselves to building an inclusive, peaceful, harmonious and progressive India,” the vice president added.