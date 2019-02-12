President Kovind to unveil former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s life-size portrait in Parliament today

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 7:41 AM

The life-size portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled in Parliament House on Tuesday

kovind twitter, atal bihari, kovind wife, atal bihari potrait, kovind gorakhpur, atal pension yojana, atal bihari vajpayee kavita, atal bihari vajpayee death

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will unveil a life-size portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament House on Tuesday, an official announced.

The Indian president will reveal the portrait in the Central Hall of Parliament House with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and leaders of various parties in attendance at the event, a parliament official said.

BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee became the Prime Minister for the first time in 1996 for 13 days, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then for the duration of 1999 to 2004.

He passed away at the age of 93 years after a prolonged illness on August 16, 2018.

