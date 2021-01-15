  • MORE MARKET STATS

President Kovind donates Rs 5 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By: |
January 15, 2021 2:31 PM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also handed over a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to a leader of VHP as his contribution towards the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

President Ram Nath Kovind. (IE)

President Ram Nath Kovind has donated Rs 5,01,000 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. The Vishva Hindu Parishad today began a nationwide drive to collect funds to construct the Ram Temple. For this, President Kovind made the first contribution of Rs 5 lakh. After receiving the first contribution from the President, VHP working president Alok Kumar said, “He is the first citizen of the country so we went to him to initiate this drive. He donated a sum of Rs 5,01,000.”

Earlier this week, Alok Kumar had said that VHP had decided to cover 525,000 villages across the country for the funds collection drive. He said that the funds will be collected in a transparent way and the teams deputed to collect the funds will have to deposit the money within 48 hours in designated bank accounts. Funds will be deposited in branches of State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank.

Last year on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

