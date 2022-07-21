Indian Presidential Election Results 2022 Live: India to get its 15th President, counting begins at 11 am

Indian Presidential Election Results 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes to elect India’s 15th President will start at 11 am at Delhi’s Parliament House today. The voting was held on July 18 at the Parliament House and across all state assemblies as 99% of the 4,796 MPs and MLAs casted their votes. The term of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end on July 24 and his successor will be sworn in on July 25. NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

With several reports of Opposition parties including Congress and NCP lawmakers cross-voting in favour of Murmu and non-NDA parties like BJD, YSRCP and Shiv Sena supporting her, Murmu seems comfortably placed in the race to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. If elected, the 64-year old Murmu will become the first tribal president and the second woman after Pratibha Patil to hold the office.

Sinha, who was a Union Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s NDA-led government, had said during the campaigning phase that the battle is between two ideologies and not between Murmu and him. On the day of voting, he had made a final appeal to the lawmakers and asked them to use their conscience, while asking whether they want a President to defend the country’s constitution or India’s Prime Minister.

