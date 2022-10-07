President Droupadi Murmu likely to visit Tripura for two days from Oct 13

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit Tripura for two days from October 13 to inaugurate various development projects in the northeastern state, an official said on Friday.

During the day, DGP Amitabh Ranjan held a high-level meeting on security arrangements for the President’s proposed visit, he said.

Also Read| Delhi HC asks NIA to respond to plea for FIR copy lodged against suspected PFI members

“We have a preparatory meeting on the President’s visit. Security arrangements will be finalised after receiving details of her tour programme,” the official said.This will be her first visit to Tripura as the President of India.

Murmu is likely to arrive at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here on October 13, he said.

A civic reception has been planned by Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder at Town Hall here, the official said, adding that Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues are expected to be present in the programme.

Also Read| PACS to be set up in all panchayats of country, NE to gain from move: Shah in Sikkim

The President is likely to visit Udaipur to offer prayer to Maa Tripureswari on October 14.

Murmu is expected to inaugurate some development projects, including Tripura Judicial Academy.