President Droupadi Murmu leaves for London to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu began her journey to London, United Kingdom on Saturday to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died peacefully on 8 September at her Scottish estate Balmoral, after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, 19 September, at 11 AM (BST) at the Westminster Abbey in London, the historic church where Britain’s kings and queens are crowned.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday that Murmu will visit London from 17-19 September to attend the state funeral of the Queen.

President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom to attend the State Funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/HEFkhoh62J — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the British High Commission on September 12 in New Delhi to convey the nation’s condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday with all flags flying at half-mast on all government buildings including Red Fort and Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth, the MEA had said in a statement on September 14.

About 500 leaders and dignitaries from the UK and around the world would attend the event at Westminster Abbey.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern and her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau will attend, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, among others.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been invited, and nor have representatives from Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria or Venezuela, BBC reported.