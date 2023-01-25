President Droupadi Murmu lauds ‘spirit of India’, hails Constitution in maiden Republic Day eve address to the nation

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the nation on the eve of Republic Day and lauded the nation’s resolve to stand up against challenges and credited timely interventions by the Centre towards propelling India’s growth story. This was President Murmu’s maiden address to the nation on the eve of Republic Day.

The President said that India has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world despite economic uncertainties around the globe and also praised the central government for ensuring food security for poor families in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “India has been among the fastest-growing major economies. This has been made possible by timely and proactive interventions from the Government. The ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, in particular, has evoked great response among people at large,” the President said.

In her speech, the President also lauded the “spirit of India” which remained undaunted despite countless challenges such as poverty and illiteracy. “We have succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and so many languages have not divided us, they have only united us. That is the essence of India. That essence was at the heart of the Constitution, which has withstood the test of time,” she said.

“From the day the Constitution came into effect to the present day, it has been an amazing journey that has inspired many other nations. Every citizen has reason to be proud of the Indian Story,” the President said, adding that the nation would always remain grateful to DR BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Hailing the Constitution, President Murmu said that India’s founding document was inspired by the humanistic philosophy of the oldest living civilisation in the world as well as new ideas that emerged in more recent history.

The President further touched upon the significance of the G20 as an ideal platform to discuss and find solutions to the “most pressing” problems such as global warming and climate change which affect the poor most. “To maintain the balance between development and environment, we have to look at ancient traditions with a new perspective. We need to reconsider our basic priorities… Mahatma Gandhi was a true prophet of our times, as he foresaw the calamities of indiscriminate industrialisation and cautioned the world to mend its ways,” she said.

“With our motto of universal brotherhood, we stand for peace and prosperity of all. Thus, the G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy and multilateralism and the right forum for shaping a better world and a better future. Under India’s leadership, I am sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order,” she added.

During her address, the President also touched upon how the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world within a matter of few days. “During these three years, whenever we have felt that we have finally put the virus behind us, it raises its ugly head. However, there is no need to panic because we have learned in this period that our leadership, our scientists and doctors, our administrators and ‘Corona Warriors’ will make every possible effort to meet any situation,” she added.