President Droupadi Murmu appoints new Governors in 12 states; new Lt. Guv appointed to Ladakh

President Droupadi Murmu has appointed Ramesh Bais as the new Governor of Maharashtra. The move comes after Bhagat Singh Koshyari resigned from the post of Maharashtra governor. Several opposition parties including National Congress Party (NCP), and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has welcomed Koshyari’s exit from the state governor’s post.

In a tweet, NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “I hope the new governor would not be a puppet of the BJP like the previous one (Koshyari). We welcome the decision of the Union government to change the Maharashtra governor as it was the demand of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.”

Hailing Koshyari’s exit as a ‘Big win for Maharashtra’, former minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “The resignation of anti-Maharashtra Governor has finally been accepted. He, who constantly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Pule, and Savitri bai Phule, our Constitution, Assembly & democratic ideals, cannot be accepted as a Governor.”

The President has also accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh. He was replaced by Brig. (Dr.) BD Mishra (Retd).

Murmu has also appointed 11 governors to various states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, etc. Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh while Lakshman Prasad Acharya has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim.

CP Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Gulab Chand Kataria have been appointed as governors of Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam respectively.

The President also appointed Justice (Retd) S Abdul Nazeer, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, La Ganesan, and Phagu Chauhan as the governors of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Nagaland, and Meghalaya respectively. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar became the new governor of Bihar.