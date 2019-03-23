President administers oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson

By: | Published: March 23, 2019 11:44 AM

"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement. Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman. 

Ram Nath Kovind, Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Lokpal chief, lokpal chairman, Supreme CourtThe former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country’s first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman. (Photo source: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson.

"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement.

(More details are awaited.)

