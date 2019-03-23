President administers oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson

"The oath was administered at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan," according to an official statement. Justice Ghose, the former Supreme Court judge, was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as Lokpal chairperson.
(More details are awaited.)
