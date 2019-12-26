‘Prepare register of such intellectuals’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Arundhati Roy’s call to ‘subvert NPR’

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Arundhari Roy for her NPR comments.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has slammed noted author Arundhati Roy for her comments on the National Population Register (NPR). Shivraj, the former three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that the government should first undertake an exercise to prepare a register of “such intellectuals”.

“If they are the intellectuals of our country, a register of such intellectuals should be prepared,” the former Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted in Hindi.

Taking a veiled jibe at Roy for her ‘Ranga-Billa’ analogy, he said, “She has already revealed her name, she has also told that she knows about Kung-fu. Arundhati Ji should feel ashamed!”

“Arundhati Ji should feel ashamed. Making such statements amount to betrayal with the country,” the BJP’s national vice president added.

On Wednesday, Roy during a protest at the Delhi university asked people to furnish wrong details when government officials ask for their names, addresses and other details to update the NPR, drawing criticism from across party lines.

She said, “They will visit your homes, take your name, phone number and ask for documents like Aadhaar and driving licences. The NPR will become database of NRC. We need to fight against it and have a plan. When they visit your home for NPR, and ask for your name give them some different name… .For address say 7 RCR. A lot of subversion will be needed, we are not born to face lathis and bullets.”

While the government has been saying there was no link between the NPR and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the opposition parties and eminent personalists from different walks of life have been claiming that the NPR was just a first step towards NRC.

Chouhan also slammed the opposition parties for the unrest in the country over Citizenship Act. He said that the Congress and other opposition parties are creating confusion among people on CAA, NPR and NRC. He questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s silence on incidents of violence during the protests against the CAA.

“She (Sonia Gandhi) will also have to tell this country why she did not condemn the incidents of violence and damage to property. Does she want that the country to burn like this?” he said.