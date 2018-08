A joint team of police and Assam Rifles arrested the the militant belonging to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Ukhongsang Mayai Leikai area. (PTI)

Security forces have arrested an militant in Manipur’s Thoubal district, an Assam Rifles release said. A joint team of police and Assam Rifles arrested the the militant belonging to the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Ukhongsang Mayai Leikai area of the district on Monday, the release added.