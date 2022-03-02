Premature to say there’s no evidence against Aryan Khan: NCB SIT chief

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the Centre saying that Maharashtra has forced the NCB to admit its wrongdoing.

The Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau probing the Cordelia cruise ship drug case today refuted media reports that claimed Aryan Khan was framed in the case and there was no evidence against him. SIT chief and NCB DDG (operation) Sanjay Singh today termed the reports ‘highly premature’ and added that the SIT has not reached any conclusion so far, reported ANI.

“(It is) highly premature to say that there’s no evidence against Aryan Khan. The probe is still in progress. We have recorded multiple statements and have not reached any conclusion yet,” said Kumar.

A report in Hindustan Times today claimed that the SIT has found no evidence against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the case or his involvement in a larger drug conspiracy on an international drugs trafficking syndicate. The report also claimed that there were several irregularities in the cruise ship raid, found the SIT.

Sharing the report on Twitter, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at the Centre saying that Maharashtra has forced the NCB to admit its wrongdoing. She also claimed that Maharashtra will expose the Enforcement Directorate next.

“Maharashtra exposed how CBI was misused by the central government during SSR case, final closure report still awaited. Now NCB forced to admit wrongdoing on part of its officials in the drugs case. Next will be exposing ED officials misusing their authority to please the Centre,” said Chaturvedi.

Maharashtra exposed how CBI was misused by central government during SSR case, final closure report still awaited.

Now NCB forced to admit wrongdoing on part of its officials in the drugs case.

Next will be exposing ED officials misusing their authority to please the centre. pic.twitter.com/ZPjGU0BQON — Priyanka Chaturvedi???????? (@priyankac19) March 2, 2022

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Sachin Sawant said that the report shows that allegations levelled by Nawab Malik were true. “SIT has revealed that Aryan Khan didn’t have drugs & exposed mistakes made by Wankhede team during raid. Clear that Nawab Malik’s allegations were true & extortion racket was going on. Why no action was taken against NCB officials for visible violation of rules in the NCB Rulebook?” he asked.

SIT has revealed that Aryan Khan didn't hv drugs & exposed mistakes made by wankhede team during raid. Clear that @nawabmalikncp's allegations were true & extortion racket was going on. Why no action was taken against NCB officials for visible violation of rules in NCB Rulebook? https://t.co/GrgrtARVgq — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) March 2, 2022

Sawant also alleged that the BJP office-bearer was involved in the raid as a ‘panch’. “Maharashtra BJP leaders were backing these officials. BJP must issue a public apology. Action should be taken against the entire team of Wankhede along with officers who backed it. All previous complaints must be investigated,” he said.