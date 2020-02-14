‘Prejudice, ideology’: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on why foreign press writes negatively about India

The foreign press has criticised the current dispensation for a host of issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of CAA.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said that India was the victim of foreign media’s bias and it was due to prejudice that the Western press writes very negatively about India. He said India’s image and standing have grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi but international press writes negative things about the country because of the communication gap. In an interview with India TV, the spiritual leader said: “International press is having a negative view about us…because of the communication gap. There is a big communication gap. They are a victim of prejudice. They follow a certain ideology and then try to see the whole world through that prism…that is why I stress on prejudice-free intellect.”

Some international media outlets have been very critical of India and the current ruling party at the Centre — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Western press has accused the BJP of following politics of majoritarianism. The foreign press has criticised the current dispensation for a host of issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 and the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act. It has always accused the Indian government of human rights violations in Kashmir.

The spiritual guru’s remarks resonate with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent statement about the coverage of Kashmir by international media after India scrapped the special status of J&K. During his visit to Washington last year, Jaishankar said that the English-speaking “so-called liberal media” was not presenting the facts on Article 370. He said that the western media was ‘ideological’ about Kashmir and they had strong views about it. He further said that the foreign press didn’t present a fair picture of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, India has been making efforts to explain the world leaders about the decision taken in Jammu and Kashmir. Just a day ago, New Delhi had taken some foreign ambassadors to Kashmir to witness the normal state of affairs in the state.