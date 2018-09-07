Pregnant Andhra woman carried to hospital in makeshift stretcher delivers baby in open, both safe

A pregnant woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayanagaram district delivered a baby in open while she was en route a hospital on a makeshift cloth stretcher due to non-availability of road and vehicle in the area. A video tweeted by news agency ANI shows a group of men and women walking cautiously in a forested area on a road full of mud and stones, carrying the pregnant woman in the makeshift stretcher to reach the hospital that was 7 kilometres away.

The ANI report said that after travelling around 4 kilometres, the lady could not take the pain anymore. The people who were carrying the lady to the hospital and a few women accompanying then decided to stop their journey midway and help the woman deliver the baby.

With the help of ladies, the pregnant woman delivered the baby in open. Later, the villagers decided to return home. Both, the lady and the baby are safe and are doing fine, it said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH: A pregnant woman being carried by her relatives through a forest for 4 km in Vijayanagaram district due to lack of road connectivity. Hospital was 7 km away from the village but she delivered midway & returned. Both the baby & the mother are safe. (4.9.18) #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/fvGZlYwDCl — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018



This is not the first time when a pregnant lady was carried on a makeshift stretcher to reach the hospital to deliver a baby in Vijayanagaram due to non-availability of roads. Earlier on July 29, a pregnant woman had to be carried for 12 kilometres to the hospital due to lack of roads and vehicles.

In June, a video of a pregnant woman from Kerala being carried by her family members in a bedsheet had gone viral on the internet.