PredOmix rolls out a new brand identity

PredOmix Technologies Pvt. Ltd has launched a new corporate brand identity. With this strategic development, the company aims to provide a refreshed branding and achieve an indomitable position in the health tech sector.

According to Dr Kanury Roy, co-founder and CSO, PredOmix, the aim was to establish a distinctive brand identity. “Our ambition was primarily to have a logo that resonates with our core principals as we embark on a journey propelled by innovations. This rebranding is centered on the rapid growth and expansion plans of the company, ” he added.

As per the company, the new brand identity is a modern interpretation of the company’s classic ‘P’ insignia that integrates their functionality of delivering multi-dimensional preventive services in early stage cancer diagnosis through leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. The rebranding embrace the colors crimson red, which represents the company’s passion, courage, and innovation, and platinum, which symbolises strength and everlasting endurance that is faced by the cancer patients. The loop signifies the company’s vision to serve the global population. In its corporate branding, the lavender color indicates their pledge to support all types of cancer patients.

