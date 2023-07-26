‘Pre-planned conspiracy’: TMC leader, 20 others held for attack on Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma’s office  

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Richard Marak, who had contested against Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in the Meghalaya Assembly elections earlier this year, is among the 21 people who have been arrested in connection with the attack outside at the CM’s office in Tura on Monday evening, reported The Indian Express.

DGP L R Bishnoi called the incident a “pre-planned conspiracy to attack the CM and damage him physically”.

21 people including TMC and BJP workers have so far been arrested in connection with the attack. While the TMC is in the opposition in the state, the BJP is part of the coalition government with Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP).

Condemning the incident, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said that the party has constituted a committee to confirm whether its members or office-bearers are among those held, following which disciplinary action will be taken.

Police said TMC’s Marak was found to be directly involved in Monday’s attack, in which a mob hurled stones at the CMO in Tura while Sangma was conducting a meeting inside the building with representatives of different Garo civil society organisations.

“Discussions were going on, we had already agreed to meet in Shillong to further discuss the matter with all stakeholders, and the NGOs seemed more or less satisfied. A majority of the society and NGOs were not part of this fasting protest, only two-three of them were there. 90 per cent of the organisations weren’t part of this,” Conrad Sangma said in a video statement.