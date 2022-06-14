Prayagraj violence: Activist’s wife owner of demolished house, Owaisi says CM Yogi has become ‘Super Chief Justice’

The house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, which was demolished by the city administration, actually belonged to his wife Parveen Fatima, reported The Indian Express. The report quoted a receipt issued by Jal Kal Vibhag, Prayagraj, on February 8 which shows that Parveen Fatima paid a water bill of Rs 4,578.

The house was demolished just a day after the Prayagraj administration served notice, stating that construction was done in violation of provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973.

The notice, with the house number listed, was not addressed to Parveen Fatima but to her husband Mohammad Javed, the activist and businessman who was arrested Saturday on charges of allegedly instigating violence in city’s Atala area which involved stone pelting on police officials.

“The PDA (Prayagraj Development Authority) issued a notice to my father and demolished my mother’s residence. The house was owned by my mother Parveen Fatima’s father Kaleemuddin Siddiqui. He gifted it to my mother over two decades ago. Initially, we built the ground floor and later two more floors,” Javed and Fatima’s younger daughter Sumaiya was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Slamming the state government over the demolition of Fatima’s house, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had become “Super Chief Justice”.

He also asked why the UP government why it was demolishing the house of Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

“UP CM has become ‘Super Chief Justice’. He’ll convict anybody in his own court. Afreen Fatima’s house was in her mother’s name…Why isn’t BJP demolishing Teni’s (son Ashish Mishra) home accused of killing 5 people. BJP’s giving collective punishment to Indian Muslims,” Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, a body of advocates in Prayagaraj have e-mailed a petition to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court against the demolition of Fatima’s house.

Five advocates from an association, Zila Adhivakta Manch, claimed in the petition that the owner of the house, demolished on Sunday, was Javed’s wife Parveen Fatima.

The said house was given to Fatima by her parents before her marriage, so Ahmad had no ownership over the house and on the plot, hence the demolition was against the law, claimed the plea which was e-mailed to the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on Sunday.

The petition also said that in order to justify the demolition, the PDA had pasted a notice on the house on June 11, mentioning about a show-cause notice of a previous date. Neither Ahmad nor his wife had got the show-cause notice, it claimed.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police (City) Dinesh Kumar Singh on Sunday had said, “In the morning, some of Javed Ahmad’s family members collected a few of their belongings and left the place through the back door. As of now, no one is inside the house.” Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said the estimated value of the house was Rs 5 crore.

During the demolition, he said, the police also searched the house and found many objectionable items which were seized. These will be included in the investigation.

The development comes a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

According to police, Javed Ahmad is the alleged mastermind of the stone pelting that took place here on June 10 after protests against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma spun out of control.

A mob set on fire a few motorcycles and carts and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured in the violence. The protests were also held in at least four other cities of Uttar Pradesh.

The row over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated last week as several Muslim countries denounced them, prompting the BJP to suspend Sharma.