Prayagraj: Man booked for sedition for objectionable remarks in Facebook post against Yogi Adityanath

Prayagraj man booked for sedition for comments against CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prayagraj news: The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked a man for sedition for his comments on social media disrespecting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. A report in The Indian Express said the man, slapped with sedition and other charges, has been identified as Anup Singh. He is a resident of Prayagraj.

Police said Anup had posted a comment on a Facebook post on the migrant workers issue wherein he had made objectionable remarks involving the Chief Minister.

Police said he has been booked under IPC sections 124-A (sedition), 500 (defamation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

The sedition case against Anup was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Amrita Singh.

Singh said that Rajesh Kumar Shukla, a resident of Prayagraj, had shared a post on his Facebook page that said “I can’t understand why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not hire UP transport (department) buses?”

It was in this post, Anup Singh, also a resident of Prayagraj, commented about Yogi Adityanath, the complainant said.

“Through his Facebook ID, he is trying to disturb peace in the country and is disrespecting honourable CM Yogi Adityanath. Currently, the lockdown is underway in the country,” SI Amrita Singh said.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said that an investigation is underway in the case which was lodged after we received some complaints on social media from users. He said that cyber cell teams are collecting the details of Anup.

“We are also going through his old posts and will track him down soon,” the SSP said.

Earlier, a district court lawyer in Kanpur was arrested on sedition charges for retweeting a video of Adityanath and calling him a terrorist.