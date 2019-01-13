Prayagraj gets beautified with street art ahead of Kumbh 2019

The streets of Prayagraj have become a canvas for artists as many murals with various themes are being painted. An area of 20 lakh sq.ft, has been designated for the street art projects under the initiative by Kumbh Mela Authority called ‘Paint my city.’ The initiative is being supported by the Prayagraj Mela Pradhikaran of the Uttar Pradesh Government to beautify the city before the onset of Kumbh 2019.

Paintings include renowned Indian personalities, Gods and Goddesses. One of the characteristics of these street paintings is that the architectural elements of the designated space are in sync with the picture. The ‘Paint my city’ campaign will leave an everlasting impression on people who visit Kumbh Mela 2019 and will add aesthetic value of various sites and locations in Prayagraj. There are many pillars in this project to highlight the cultural diversity and heritage of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, religious, spiritual and scientific connotation of the Kumbh.