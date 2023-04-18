Prayagraj: Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq Ahmed’s lawyer, no casualties reported

Days after former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by three assailants, a crude bomb went off near the residence of one of Atiq’s lawyers in Katra area of Prayagraj on Tuesday. However, no casualties were reported, said police, reports news agency PTI.

SHO of Kernalganj police station Ram Mohan Rai claimed Atiq’s lawyer Dayashankar Mishra was not the target and the incident was a fallout of personal enmity between two youths.

“A crude bomb was hurled due to personal enmity of two youths in Katra locality. It is a coincidence that the bomb was hurled near the house of one of the advocates of Atiq Ahmad, who resides in the locality,” the SHO claimed.

Also Read Atiq Ahmed killing: PIL filed in SC seeking probe into 183 encounters under Yogi rule

However, Atiq’s lawyer Dayashankar claimed that it was attempt to “create fear and terror”.

VIDEO | Crude bomb explosion reported in Katra area of Prayagraj. More details are awaited. (No audio) pic.twitter.com/WjRrVfEmgA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2023

Atiq and his brother were killed on Saturday while they were being taken for a routine medical check-up on Saturday night. The assailants sprayed bullets at Atiq first and then his brother Ashraf, who were handcuffed, and surrounded by armed police personnel.

While media persons tried for their sound bites, one of the shooters shot at Atiq first at point-blank range, followed by shooting by other two. They immediately surrendered before police, and one of the shooters shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans while doing so.

Earlier today, Atiq’s lawyer Vijay Mishra said that the slain MP’s letter with instructions to send it to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Chief Justice of India in case of his death is being dispatched to them.

“That letter in a sealed envelope is neither with me nor sent by me. It is kept somewhere else and being sent by some other person. I don’t know the contents of the letter,” said his lawyer Vijay Mishra.

The lawyer said to the news agency that Atiq had said that “if there were any mishap or if he was murdered, the letter in the sealed envelope should be sent to the Chief Justice of India and Uttar Pradesh chief minister”.