Pravin Togadia’s allegations of wrongdoing bid to delay poll process, says VHP

VHP international working president Pravin Togadia

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendrakumar Jain has rubbished reports of discrepancies in the election process to elect a new international president of the right-wing group. Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Jain said said that the VHP is holding elections in a transparent and democratic manner and said those spreading rumours wanted to delay the election process.

Polls to elect a new international president will be held at the PWD Guest House in Gurugram on April 14 (Saturday). The election will be held between 11 am 1 pm. The name of the new international president will be announced soon after, Jain said. The election courted controversy when VHP’s incumbent international president Raghav Reddy and working international president Pravin Togadia claimed that due procedure was not being followed while holding the election to chose a new international president. According to Tagadia, at least 37 names have been added to the voters’ list who are not in the list of trustees. He said that decision to add 37 names violates the memorandum of association of the VHP.

Contesting Togadia’s claims, Jain said that it is the same list which had made Reddy international president and Togadia international working president of the VHP. Referring to Togadia’s charges, he said that attempts are being made by a ‘few’ to delay the election under pressure. “It is the same kind of list which made Reddy and Togadia international president and international working president,” he said.

There are 260 members in the executive board and trustee committee. Nearly 200 are likely to take part in the election process on Saturday, Jain said. He added that election will be held through secret balloting and the entire voting process will be videographed.

In a first since its inception in 1964, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is holding an election to elect its new international president. The election was necessitated after the trustees and executive members failed to reach an agreement between two names — Raghav Reddy and Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje during a Sammelan (meeting) in the last week of Dember in Bhubaneswar. Reddy is seeking a third consecutive term as the international president of the VHP. His current tenure expired in December last year. Kokje is the vice-president of the VHP. He had served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh between 2003 and 2008.