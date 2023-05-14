scorecardresearch
Praveen Sood named new CBI director for next two years

Praveen Sood, the new CBI boss will assume the office after incumbent Subodh Kumar Jaiswal’s tenure is completed.

At present, Praveen Sood is serving as DGP, Karnataka.

Praveen Sood has been appointed as CBI director. Sood’s tenure will be for next two years, an official circular said. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a high-powered meeting in which three names including that of Sood were shortlisted. Apart from PM, the panel that selects CBI chief consists of Leader of Opposition and Chief Justice of India.

At present, Sood is serving as DGP, Karnataka. Other names that were in the fray are Taj Hassan, Director General, Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards and Madhya Pradesh DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena. A 1986-batch IPS officer, Sood was appointed DGP of Karnataka first month of 2020. Sood’s appointment had created quite a flutter as he had superseded Ashit Mohan Prasad. Prasad is an IPS officer of 1985-batch. Jaiswal’s tenure comes to an end on May 25.

First published on: 14-05-2023 at 15:08 IST

