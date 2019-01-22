Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Jan 22, 2019 9:45 am

Pravasi Divas 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Varanasi on Tuesday. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a nine-day visit, will be the chief guest at the event. After inaugurating the event, PM Modi will hold talks with his Mauritian counterpart.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated once in two years. It is organised to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the government, reconnect them with their roots and celebrate their achievements and contributions. The 15th edition of the PBD began on Monday with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Speaking on the occasion, Swaraj lauded the role of Indian diaspora in changing the world’s perception about India.

    Mauritian Premier Jugnauth arrived in Varanasi on Monday. He was received by MoS for External Affairs VK Singh. Later, Sushma Swaraj called on the Mauritian Prime Minister and exchanged views on a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Mauritian Premier Jugnauth arrived in Varanasi on Monday. He was received by MoS for External Affairs VK Singh. Later, Sushma Swaraj called on the Mauritian Prime Minister and exchanged views on a range of issues, including strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Around 6,000 NRIs are expected to take part in the three-day event. This is also the first time when the three-day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being organised from January 21 to 23 instead of January 9 to allow participants visit the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and attend the Republic Day parade in Delhi. The theme for this year's convention is 'role of Indian diaspora in building new India'. On Monday, EAM Sushma Swaraj, her deputy VK Singh, MoS Youth Affairs & Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MP Norway Himanshu Gulati and MP New Zealand Kanwaljit S Bakshi inaugurated the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
