Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi today

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Varanasi LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 15th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in Varanasi on Tuesday. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, who arrived in Delhi on Sunday on a nine-day visit, will be the chief guest at the event. After inaugurating the event, PM Modi will hold talks with his Mauritian counterpart.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated once in two years. It is organised to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the government, reconnect them with their roots and celebrate their achievements and contributions. The 15th edition of the PBD began on Monday with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Speaking on the occasion, Swaraj lauded the role of Indian diaspora in changing the world’s perception about India.