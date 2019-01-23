Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 Live: President Ram Nath Kovind to deliver address today

President Ram Nath Kovind

15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2019 Live Updates:President Ram Nath Kovind will address the third and final day of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas today in Varanasi. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, the chief guest this year, surprised the audience yesterday by speaking in Hindi. Addressing the audience yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described NRIs as brand ambassodors of the country. While observing that people of Indian origin are in leadership roles in many countries including Mauritius, Portugal and Ireland, he said, “I consider NRIs to be India’s brand ambassadors. They are the symbols of our capacities and capabilities.”

Observing that his government helped changesd perceptions regarding the country in the last four and half years, Modi said, “Earlier, people used to say India cannot change… but we have changed that perception and this mindset itself.” Addressing the over 4,000 NRI delegates from about 85 countries, he said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and also urged the Indian diaspora across the to participate in the building of new India.