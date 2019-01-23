Pravasi Bharati Diwas 2019: Sushma Swaraj hails Hema Malini’s performance as ‘Adbhut, Avishwasniya, Akalpaniya’ – Watch Video

Source: twitter

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj heaped praise on actor-turned-politician Hema Malini for her performance at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2019 in Varanasi on Tuesday.

Narrating the history of the river Ganga and how it is getting polluted, the veteran actress played Ma Ganga personifying the holy river in a musical drama.

Swaraj watched Hema Malini’s 90-minute dance drama along with international and national delegates and ministers and told Malini, “I don’t have words about your performance. First time ever in my life, I am taking three words from famous TV shows for your performance – Adbhut, Avishwasniya and Akalpaniya (wonderful, unbelievable and unimaginable).”

Twitter embed code

#WATCH Veteran actor & BJP MP Hema Malini performing at the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas’ in Varanasi. (22.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/akP9fVwHKv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2019

The dance drama, ‘Ma Ganga’ by Hema Malini is based on the “Role of Indian Diaspora in building a New India” and offered the participants a chance to see the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Allahabad) and also witness the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on January 26.

The music composer of the dance drama was Asit Desai and his son Alaap Desai and the songs were sung by Sudesh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shankar Mahadevan and Mika Singh, say reports. Neeta Lulla designed the costumes while Vibhore Khandelwal rendered the special effects for the show.

READ ALSO | Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: A tribute to Netaji on his 121st birth anniversary

The main aim of the conference and have various diplomats attend it was to invite the Indian diaspora’s participation in affordable waste management in India, especially pertaining to India’s flagship initiatives like the Swacch Bharat Mission, National Mission for Clean Ganga, and the Smart Cities initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas while the closing event will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.