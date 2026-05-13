Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, passed away at the age of 38 on Wednesday (May 13), sending shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. Married to BJP leader Aparna Bisht Yadav, who serves as vice chairperson of the State Women Commission, Prateek was rushed to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital early this morning after falling critically ill but was declared dead on arrival.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital. (Visuals from outside Lucknow Civil Hospital) pic.twitter.com/cp1hp3bjSF — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

The reason of death is currently not known.

Samajwadi Party condolences Prateek Yadav’s death

The Samajwadi Party (SP) expressed profound grief over Prateek Yadav’s passing in a post on X, stating, “The demise of Prateek Yadav is extremely tragic! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!”.

श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का निधन, अत्यंत दुखद! ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 13, 2026

CM Yogi condoles demise of Prateek Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X and said, “The sudden demise of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, ‘Padma Vibhushan’, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Aparna Yadav, Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. My condolences are with the bereaved family. I pray to Lord Ram that the departed soul attains eternal peace and the grieving family is granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti!”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, 'पद्म विभूषण', स्वर्गीय मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के पुत्र एवं उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष श्रीमती अपर्णा यादव जी के पति श्री प्रतीक यादव जी का आकस्मिक निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 13, 2026

This is a developing story. More details will be added as more information comes.