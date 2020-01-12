Prashant Kishor’s latest U-turn, says CAA will also not be implemented in Bihar

Prashant thanked top Congress leadership for rejecting CAA and NRC.

Janata Dal-United Vice-President Prashant Kishor on Sunday thanked Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for rejecting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and nationwide NRC. He once again reiterated that CAA and NRC won’t be implemented in Bihar. “I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA and NRC. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all — CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar,” Kishor said in a tweet.

This is in contrast with the position taken by his party which had voted in favour of the CAA. Even then, the JDU leader had expressed his apprehensions about the amended citizenship act and had urged his party not to support the law. However, JD-U went ahead and backed the Centre. Following the passage of the law, Prashant Kishor had met JD-U chief Nitish Kumar to discuss the differences. After meeting Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor said that he had no issue with CAA but it becomes problematic when combined with the NRC.

Later, JD-U said that it will not implement NRC in Bihar. Now, Prashant Kishor has said that not only NRC but CAA will also not be implemented in Bihar. He also thanked top Congress leadership for rejecting CAA and NRC in states where they are in power such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Chhattisgarh.

With this statement, Prashant Kishor has joined the league of opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan who have already announced that CAA will not be implemented in West Bengal and Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that the leaders who are saying they will not implement CAA should take better legal advice. However, the states are bound by the law to implement all legislation cleared by Parliament.