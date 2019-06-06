Prashant Kishor to Mamata Banerjee’s rescue? Hour-long meeting triggers speculation over poll tie-up

By: |
Published: June 6, 2019 5:30:26 PM

Prashant KishorPrashant Kishor recently worked with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The party went on to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 150 of the 175 assembly constituencies.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today met master political strategist Prashant Kishor, new agency ANI reported. The meeting went on for about an hour, with some media reports confirming that Mamata has roped in the services of Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), a political advocacy group that helped Jagan Mohan Reddy register an emphatic win in the recently held elections. The move comes after the BJP made deep inroads in West Bengal in the elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party took its tally up to 18 in West Bengal, up from the 2 seats they had won in 2014. On the other hand, Mamata-led Trinamool Congress went down from 34 to 22 seats.

Stung by the BJP’s gains in her longheld citadel, Mamata Banerjee has been going lengths to ensure that her voter base does not suffer any damage in the midst of a saffron surge in the state. Clashes between workers of the TMC and the BJP have escalated ever since the declaration of Lok Sabha election results. While BJP has been accusing the TMC of practicing appeasement politics, ignoring Hindus and killing its workers, the TMC chief has alleged that the BJP was dividing the people on religious lines.

Prashant Kishor is expected to start working with the West Bengal CM after a month, ANI reported. Kishor worked with YSR Congress chief Jagan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh. The party went on to win all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 150 of the 175 assembly constituencies.

During the 2014 elections, Kishor was associated with the BJP and played a pivotal role in the party’s victory. The poll whiz is credited with several marketing and campaigning strategies for the BJP which included the ‘chai pe charcha’ campaign, ‘Manthan’ and social media interventions. He founded the Citizens for Accountable Governance (CAG), a non-profit organisation that consisted of around 200 young professions from top colleges and companies in the country. They carried out BJP’s marketing and social media campaign in 2014.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Prashant Kishor to Mamata Banerjee’s rescue? Hour-long meeting triggers speculation over poll tie-up
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition