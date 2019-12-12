Prashant Kishor sharpens attack, says NRC and CAB together turn into a ‘lethal combo’ in govt’s hands

Prashant Kishor said he was disappointed to see JD(U) MPs voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

Janata Dal (United) national vice president and ace election strategist Prashant Kishor has sharpened his attack against the party leadership for supporting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament. In a tweet Thursday morning, Kishor said the CAB and National Register of Citizens together are dangerous.

“We are told that CAB is bill to grant citizenship and not to take it from anyone. But the truth is together with NRC, it could turn into a lethal combo in the hands of government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion,” he tweeted. Kishor added a hashtag ‘#NotGivingUp’ with his tweet which apparently means he will continue opposing the law.

On Wednesday afternoon, after the JD(U) in Rajya Sabha declared support to the legislation, he took to Twitter to accuse the party leadership of betraying the trust of voters. He, however, didn’t name anyone in his tweet but the attack appeared to be directed at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“While supporting CAB, the JDU leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldn’t have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone,” Kishor said.

The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday night. On Monday as well, Kishor had registered his opposition via a tweet after JD(U) MPs backed the legislation. “Disappointed to see JDU supporting CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals,” he had tweeted.

Kishor was not alone from the JD(U) who opposed the bill. Party’s national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma on Tuesday urged Nitish Kumar to reconsider the decision to support the law in the Rajya Sabha as he termed it unconstitutional and discriminatory.

“I urge Shri Nitish Kumar to reconsider support to the CAB in the Rajya Sabha. The bill is unconstitutional, discriminatory, and against the unity and harmony of the country, apart from being against the secular principles of the JDU. Gandhiji would have strongly disapproved it,” he tweeted on Tuesday, a day after the bill sailed through the Lok Sabha smoothly.

The Bill, cleared by both Houses of Parliament, now needs to be signed by the President. Once President Ram Nath Kovind gives his assent to the bill, it will amend the Citizenship Act, 1955. Under the new law, non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be granted Indian citizenship.