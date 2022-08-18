Prashant Kishor says ready to back Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar. This is his one condition

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that he is ready to call off his ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ in Bihar back the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ if the newly-formed government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is able to generate at least 5 lakh jobs in the state over the next one to two years.

Once a close aide of Kumar, Kishor told his followers in Samastipur on Wednesday that the alliance in the state doesn’t enjoy the people’s blessings yet as JD(U) was a part of the NDA when the party came to power back in 2020.

“Nitish Kumar uses ‘Fevicol’ (adhesive brand) to stick to the CM’s post, while other parties continue to revolve around it,” he said. After taking oath as Bihar’s Deputy CM, Tejashwi Yadav had said that he would keep the poll promise he made in 2020 of providing 10 lakh jobs.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar, master of the art of changing governments

Reiterating the same, Kumar made an even ambitious projection of 20 lakh jobs during his Independence Day address at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan. “We aim to provide jobs to 20 lakh people in government and private sectors of the state. People of the new generation (Tejashwi Yadav) are with us; hence, we will jointly work to provide jobs. Our goal is to place Bihar in the category of developed states.”

Kishor, who was expelled from JD(U) in 2020 and fell out with Kumar after he had allied with the BJP, said, “I will withdraw my ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar government, if five to 10 lakh jobs are provided in the next one to two years.”

Also Read: ‘Worry about 2024’: Nitish Kumar’s warning to PM Modi after taking oath as Bihar CM

“It has been only three months since I entered the political arena in Bihar, and the politics in the state took a 180-degree turn. The state will witness more political upheavals in the near future,” he predicted.

(With PTI inputs)