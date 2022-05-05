Prashant Kishor says no political party for now, announces 3,000 km ‘padyatra’ across Bihar from Oct 2

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday announced that he will not be floating a political party as of now and said that he would dedicate himself into bringing in a new dispensation in Bihar, his home state. Kishor also announced that he will embark on a 3,000 km “padyatra” across Bihar from October 2, meeting people at their houses to understand their grievances.

Adding that there are no elections in Bihar in near future, Kishor said that a political party was not on the cards. He said that if a political party is formed, it won’t be under his name but he will collaborate with those who form it. “I want to start from zero- I will spend the next three-four years reaching out to people with the idea of Jan-Suraj (public good governance),” he said.