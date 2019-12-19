Prashant Kishor renews attack on Modi govt over NRC, says arguments not convincing

Prashant Kishor slams Modi government over proposed pan-India NRC.

Janata Dal (United) national vice-president Prashant Kishor on Thursday renewed his attack on the Modi government over the proposed pan-Indian National Register of Citizens. In a tweet today morning, Kishor said the government’s argument that NRC has not been announced yet is not convincing.

Kishor argued that the government may say that the NRC is still not implemented but it is certain that it will become a reality in the near future.

“The argument that no nationwide NRC has been announced is not convincing as it is not the same as clearly stating that there will be no NRC,” he tweeted.

Kishor has been vocal against the Modi government over its proposed pan-India NRC exercise. His remark comes in the midst of ongoing unrest in the country over just the amended Citizenship Act and Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to carry out NRC in the country.

People in Northeast states, West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi and other parts of the country are protesting against the Modi government for the last week. The protestors are mostly from the minority community and are clearly misinformed on the CAA and NRC. Many protestors are of the illusion that they will lose their Indian citizenship and rights.

While the government in the Parliament made it clear that both CAA and NRC are different and NRC is not yet implemented, several opposition parties leaders have been trying to corner the government by sharing the concerns of protestors.

Kishor had last week questioned his own party leadership’s decision to support the CAA in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He had termed both the NRC and CAB a ‘lethal combo’ in government’s hands.

Kishor later met party president Nitish Kumar and cleared that the party was opposed to the NRC.