Why Congress not on streets against CAA, questions Prashant Kishor after Sonia Gandhi’s ‘brute repression’ charge

By:
Updated: December 21, 2019 12:32:43 PM

Prashant Kishor questioned why the Congress leaders were not on the streets protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Prashant Kishor, cab, sonia gandhi, congress, cab protests, Prashant Kishor cab,  Citizenship Amendment Act,  Citizenship bill, Citizenship Amendment bill, indian citizenship, nitish kumar, cab details, new Citizenship lawPrashant Kishor has openly opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act. (File Photo/ANI)

Prashant Kishor questions Congress over CAA: Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Prashant Kishor has questioned the Congress’ strategy regarding opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Kishor, who has openly objected to the new law despite his party voting in favour of it in Parliament, questioned why the Congress leaders were not on the streets at a time when the protests against the legislation have spiralled across the country.

“Congress is not on streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC,” Kishor said in his tweet.

“The least party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements means nothing,” he went on to add as he commented on a video clip of Sonia Gandhi’s message tweeted by the official Congress handle.

The Congress interim president, in a televised address on Friday evening, described CAA as discriminatory while accusing the Modi government of showing “utter disregard” for people’s voice. Sonia Gandhi accused the government of using “brute force” to suppress dissent that was “unacceptable” in a democracy.

“The Congress party assures the people of India that it is fully committed to stand up and defend their fundamental rights and uphold the foundational values of our Constitution,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi’s statement invited a sharp response from the BJP as senior party leader and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Congress leader for ‘misleading’ people.

“I appeal to all Indian citizens not to get into this confusion or sense of fear. The Congress and parties like the TMC, AAP and the Left are spreading fears by linking the Citizenship Amendment Act with the NRC, which is not yet formulated,” Sitharaman said in a statement.

