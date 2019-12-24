Prashant Kishor presses Rahul Gandhi to declare ‘no NRC’ in Congress-ruled states

Prashant Kishor thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining anti-CAA stir.

Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor on Tuesday thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for joining the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Kishor said that he expects Rahul to make his party’s stand on the matter official by declaring that NRC will not be implemented in the states ruled by the grand old party.

“Thanks Rahul Gandhi for joining citizens’ movement against CAA, NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to NRC to stop it,” he said in a tweet in the morning.

“We hope you (Rahul) will impress upon the Congress president to officially announce that there will be no NRC in the Congress-ruled states,” Kishor added.

Earlier, the JD(U) leader had criticised the Congress party for staying away from the anti-CAA and NRC protests across the country and termed Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s televised address as nothing.

“Congress is not on the streets and its top leadership has been largely absent in the citizens’ fight against CAA-NRC. The least the party could do is to make all Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states,” Kishor had tweeted.

On Monday, the Congress held a Satyagrah at the Raj Ghat in Delhi. Top Congress leaders including its interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress CMs and others were part of the five-hour demonstration to show solidarity with people agitating against the new citizenship law and the proposed pan-India NRC exercise.

In a brief address, Rahul said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to spread hatred and break the country and warned that the people will not let him attack the Constitution and suppress the “voice of Bharat Mata”.