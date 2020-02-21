Prashant Kishor meets Jitan Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, sparks speculation of fresh alliance minus RJD ahead of Bihar polls

Political strategist Prashant Kishor addresses a press conference in Patna. (File. PTI Photo)

Expelled Janata Dal (United) leader and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday met Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha, HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikasshil Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahni in Delhi, a report in The Indian Express said. The meeting took place a day after Kishor announced a new forum “Baat Bihar Ki” to reach out to the youth who were looking for an alternative to the current leadership.

Since there was no Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader present at the meet on Thursday, murmurs have begun doing the rounds that the opposition leaders are mulling over forging an alliance minus Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party.

Several opposition leaders have already expressed reservations over Lalu’s son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s ability to lead the alliance and to pose a strong challenge for Nitish Kumar-led dispensation. They feel that the “non-seriousness” attitude of Tejashwi is hurting the alliance and pressed for replacing him.

Citing the RLSP and HAM(S), the IE report said that the opposition parties are exploring chances to seek Kishor’s help to design their campaign as he knows the ins and outs of the JD(U). Kishor was expelled from the JD(U) last month for taking a different stand against the party on the CAA, NPR and NRC. However, Tejashwi has turned down the idea of taking help from Kishor. Earlier, it was reported that after Kishor’s expulsion from Nitish Kumar’s party, Lalu was keen on roping in the poll strategist, but his son was not okay with the idea.

An RLSP leader said that Kushwaha wants the Congress party to take lead, adding that the idea is to have all non-NDA parties in the alliance to give a stiff challenge to the NDA. “Our leader Upendra Kushwaha has been warm to Kishor and has tweeted his feelings in support of Kishor’s line of attack on Nitish Kumar. We want a strong formulation and expect Congress to take the lead,” the IE report quoted him as saying.

The leader added that while the opposition parties are okay with Kishor’s services, the RJD is the only party that has opposed the idea. In such a situation, he said, a new alliance could take shape minus RJD.

The report said it was Manjhi’s second meeting with Kishor in recent times. The former CM has said that any idea that strengthens the opposition and defeats the NDA is welcome for him. The state will go to polls in October-November later this year.