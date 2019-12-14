Prashant Kishor makes U-turn on CAB, says citizenship law is fine but not okay with NRC

Prashant Kishor, however, said that his stance on Citizenship Law was still the same. (ANI)

Janata Dal-United Vice President Prashant Kishor on Saturday said that his party has no problem with the amended citizenship law but it will become discriminatory when combined with the NRC. “We are not in favour of National Register of Citizens. There is no problem per se with the Citizenship Amendment Act, but it becomes discriminatory when combined with NRC,” he said after meeting party chief Nitish Kumar. Kishor, however, said that his stance on Citizenship Law was still the same. “I have said it publicly, not just for Nitish Kumar but for everyone,” he added.

Earlier, he had made a similar argument and said that the new citizenship law and NRC could prove to be ‘lethal combo’ against the minority. “We are told that CAB is a bill to grant citizenship and not to take it from anyone. But the truth is together with NRC, it could turn into a lethal combo in the hands of Government to systematically discriminate and even prosecute people based on religion.#NotGivingUp,” he had said.

On the day, JD(U) voted in favour of the Citizenship Bill, Kishor took to twitter to express his disappointment and wrote: “Disappointed to see JDU supporting #CAB that discriminates right of citizenship on the basis of religion. It’s incongruous with the party’s constitution that carries the word secular thrice on the very first page and the leadership that is supposedly guided by Gandhian ideals.”

Later in a series of tweets, Kishor had made it clear that he won’t change his stand which was against his party line.

On Wednesday, he had said: “While supporting CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill), the JDU leadership should spare a moment for all those who reposed their faith and trust in it in 2015. We must not forget that but for the victory of 2015, the party and its managers wouldn’t have been left with much to cut any deal with anyone.”

The amended citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to people from six minority communities — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The new law excludes Muslims, which is why a section of people calling it a discriminatory.