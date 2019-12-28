Prashant Kishor is also Janata Dal United vice president. (Photo/ANI)

Prashant Kishor vs Hardeep Puri: A day after Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said he doesn’t know who is Prashant Kishore, the well-known poll strategist on Saturday responded to the remark, saying it was absolutely fine for a senior politician to be unaware about an “ordinary man”.

“He (Puri) is a senior minister, why will he know an ordinary man like me? In Delhi lakhs of people like me from UP-Bihar live and struggle to survive, how will such a senior leader like Puri ji know so many people?” Kishore told news agency ANI.

“However, I know him. He is a senior minister of the country…he is Urban Development minister and some of the works linked to his department are relevant in the upcoming Delhi elections also,” he added.

Prashant Kishore’s political consultancy firm I-PAC has been roped in by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

WATCH: Prashant Kishor responds to Hardeep Puri

Prashant Kishor,Political Strategist on Union Min HS Puri asking ‘Who is Prashant Kishor?’: He is a senior minister,why will he know a ordinary man like me?In Delhi lakhs of ppl like me from UP-Bihar live and struggle,how will such a senior leader like Puri ji know so many ppl? pic.twitter.com/n9TW1WCCvb — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2019

During a press conference on Friday, Hardeep Puri was asked about AAP hiring Prashant Kishore’s I-PAC for Delhi polls likely to be held early next year.”Who is Prashant Kishor?” Puri responded. When reminded that he was part of Narendra Modi’s election campaign strategy in 2014, he said, “I was not there during that time”.

“May be I should know, but I do not know him (Kishor),” Puri added after being told that Kishor is also vice-president of BJP’s NDA ally Janata Dal-United Puri.

Kishor’s I-PAC is credited for BJP’s overwhelming victory in 2014 Lok Sabha election. Innovative programmes such as “chai pe charcha” planned by the I-PAC were hugely successful.

Kishor also worked with Nitish Kumar ensuring his victory in 2015. He then also helped YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party to sweep the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls held in April this year.