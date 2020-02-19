Prashant Kishor floats initiative for ‘alternative’ politics in Bihar

Taking a dig at Union home minister Amit Shah , he said that it was “preposterous that a man from Gujarat is coming here and saying Nitish will be the leader in the next poll”.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday announced a new political initiative, ‘Baat Bihar Ki’, that aims at bringing together about 10 lakh people at the panchayat level in 100 days around the themes of youth and development.

Announcing his initiative amid reporters here, Kishor said: “Let me settle all speculation about me working for any party. I am not here to help any party or alliance win or lose, but to offer a mid-term or long-term idea of a new Bihar in the coming 10 years. My 100-day plan involves hitting the base of all Bihar panchayats and to create a platform from the aspiration of youths.”

Kishor, who was expelled from the JD(U) last month, also hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar saying he was caught between “Gandhi and Godse” and the strategist’s ouster from the JD (U) was because of “conflicting ideological positions” of the two leaders — more so due to Kumar’s stand on CAA and NPR.

Kishor said the CM may have brought development in Bihar “in comparison to what Lalu Prasad did” but the development indices remain dismal when compared to other states.

Saying he treated Nitish as “a father figure”, Kishor added: “But we differed because of two reasons — his ideological position under the given politics of hyper-nationalism and bipolar polity of the BJP under garb of CAA-NPR-NRC, and his failure to effect development after his return to NDA. Did he get special category status for Bihar? He had requested Central university status for Patna University from the Prime Minister with folded hands. But is there even a single correspondence on this?”

Taking a dig at Union home minister Amit Shah, he said that it was “preposterous that a man from Gujarat is coming here and saying Nitish will be the leader in the next poll”.

“Nitish Kumar has to choose between Gandhi and Godse. He is talking of Gandhian thought… But he is not able to choose…”