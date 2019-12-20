Prashant Kishor effect? Nitish Kumar says no NRC rollout in Bihar amid protests on CAA

Nitish is the first NDA ally and the second among parties which supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament to rule out the implementation of the citizens register. (PTI)

CAA protests: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in Bihar. He is the first NDA ally and the second among parties which supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament to rule out the implementation of the citizens register. Odisha CM and-led Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patanaik had earlier said that the party will not support NRC as it concerns the citizens of India. Nitish Kumar’s JDU had supported the Citizenship Amendment Act in Parliament despite the opposition by some of its own leaders in the party.

JDU vice-president Prashant Kishor and national general secretary Pavan Varma openly expressed ‘disappointment’ on the day their party supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. They urged the party to reconsider its stand while voting in Rajya Sabha. However, JDU went ahead with the Centre and supported the legislation.

Days after this, Prashant Kishor met with Nitish Kumar and said that he was okay with the Citizenship Act but it becomes ‘discriminatory’ when combined with the NRC. He said that he was against the concept of nationwide NRC. Today, Nitish Kumar made it clear that he won’t implement it in Bihar. With this, Nitish has joined the league of chief ministers who have announced that they will not allow NRC in their states.

Some of the CMs who have taken this stand are Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh, Naveen Patnaik, Pinarayi Vijayan and now Nitish Kumar. The JD(U) chief’s move may also be the result of widespread protests against the Citizenship Act in the country.

Protests have erupted against the CAA in several parts of the country including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Lucknow, and Bangalore. At some places, the protests also turned violent leaving police personnel injured and normal life disrupted.