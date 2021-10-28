Prashant Kishor dishes out the honest truth for Rahul Gandhi: ‘BJP not going anywhere for the next several decades’

Kishor was in talks with the Gandhis apparently to join the grand old party.

Political strategist Prashant Kishor believes that the Bharatiya Janata Party is a force to reckon with and will remain so over the next few decades and no amount of wishing them away by the Congress and opposition parties is going to change that. Kishor said that while the people of the country may overthrow Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, the party is here to stay. Speaking during an interaction in poll-bound Goa on Wednesday, Kishor suggested that the problem with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is that he believes it is just a matter of time that the BJP will be thrown out of power.

Kishor’s remarks came as proof of a collapse of talks between him and the Congress party. Kishor was in talks with the Gandhis apparently to join the grand old party. In a video clip shared on social media platforms, Kishor reckoned the fact that the BJP would remain at the centre of politics in the country for years to come just like the Congress did in the first 40 years after independence.

Kishor said that no matter whether the BJP wins or loses, it is not going anywhere in the decades to come. “Once you secure 30 per cent plus votes at the India-level, you are not going away in a hurry. So, do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry and they will throw away Modi. Maybe, they will throw away Modi but BJP is not going anywhere. They are going to be here, they are to fight it out for the next many decades,” Kishor can be heard saying.

Kishor said that unless one examines, understands and takes cognizance of Modi’s strength, one can never be able to put up a counter fight to defeat him.

Sharing the video on Twitter, BJP’s Ajay Sehrawat said, “Eventually, Prashant Kishor acknowledged that BJP will continue to be a force to reckon with in Indian politics for decades to come. That’s what Amit Shah ji declared way too earlier.”

Earlier this month, Prashant Kishor had said that those looking for a quick, spontaneous revival of Congress-led opposition based on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident are setting themselves up for a big disappointment. He had said that there are no quick-fix solutions to the deep-rooted problems and structural weakness of the grand old party.