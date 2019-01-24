Prashant Kishor describes Priyanka Gandhi’s appointment as ‘most awaited entries in Indian politics’

Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor has described Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics as “one of the most awaited entries in Indian politics”. In a tweet immediately after Congress announced appointment of Priyanka as the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Kishor congratulated her and extended best wishes for new job.

“One of the most awaited entries in Indian politics is finally here! While people may debate the timing, exact role, and position, to me, the real news is that she finally decided to take the plunge! Congratulations and best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi,” his tweet reads.

Kishor had worked for the Congress party in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017. He was among those who believed that a larger role for Priyanka could help revive the party’s political fortunes in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI later, he said that believing that Priyanka can bring a major change in such a very short span of time will be unfair. He said that Priyanka should be given time prove her leadership.

“If we think that any person, be it Priyanka Gandhi or anyone, can bring about a major change in one of the oldest parties in the country in a limited time span, it won’t be fair. She should be given two-three years time and after that, the people of the country can decide if she will be capable of taking responsibilities,” he said.

On Wednesday, Rahul introduced his sister Priyanka into active politics. He appointed her as the party’s general secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, meaning she will have a direct contest with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP east is a stronghold of BJP. While PM Modi himself is a Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, CM Adityanath hold the key to influence the voters in other districts like Deoria and Gorakhpur.

Priyanka’s appointment comes at a time when she is out of the country. The appointment is being seen as a masterstroke by Rahul which is aimed at giving a push to the morale of party workers in Uttar Pradesh where Congress influence has been waning over the years. The development also assumes significance as it comes just a few days after the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party announced a pact in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka turned 47 on January 12. She has also written a book ‘Against Outrage’ which is expected to be released in March, just ahead of the general elections.

Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Congress had won just two seats – Amethi (Rahul Gandhi) and Raebareli (Sonia Gandhi).