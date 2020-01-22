Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah to implement CAA, NRC as per his “chronology”

Kishor’s attack comes after Amit Shah reiterated that despite the protests CAA wouldn’t be taken back at any cost.

Janata Dal (United) vice-president Prashant Kishor took his tirade against the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to Twitter on Wednesday as he dared Home Minister Amit Shah to implement CAA and NRC “as per the chronology” set by him. Kishore tagged Shah’s Twitter handle @amitshah while saying that the show of dismissiveness in the face of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be seen as a government’s sign of strength. He then challenged the Home Minister to go ahead with the implementation of the citizenship law as per the chronology that he had announced previously.

Kishor’s attack comes after Amit Shah in a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday had reiterated that despite the protests CAA wouldn’t be taken back at any cost. Shah had also accused the Opposition of trying to break the country by spreading misinformation and propaganda over the matter.

In his criticism of the Citizenship Acts, Kishor has gone against his party’s stance of supporting the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament over CAA and criticised its leadership for not heeding the sentiments of its voters and supporters. JDU president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made his party’s stance over the matter clear in the state Assembly by saying that the issues of CAA and NRC shouldn’t be clubbed in the same bracket, and though his party supported the CAA in Parliament there was no question of implementing the citizenship register in the state.

Kishor has also been seen siding with the opposition parties like the Congress over the citizenship bill, and has openly thanked Congress and its leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their attempts to scuttle the BJP-led NDA government’s efforts. In an earlier tweet Kishor had thanked the Congress party scions and lauded their vocal opposition of CAA and NRC.

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

He has also drawn brickbats from his own party for claiming that along with NRC even the CAA, which his party supported in Parliament, would not be implemented in the state. Referring to Kishor’s straying from the official partyline over the issue, Bihar’s Water Resources Minister and senior JDU leader Sanjay Kumar Jha had sought to clarify JDU’s stance over the matter. In a tweet, Jha had clarified that Nitish Kumar’s address in the state Assembly was only to set records straight after rumour-mongering and misinformation over the bills. Without mincing any words, Jha had tweeted that the JDU party had supported the CAA in Parliament and its president Nitish Kumar was committed to its implementation. After this, any conflicting views from party members were driven by vested interests, he said.

#CAA, now a notified law, flows from the CAB (Bill) whose passage in parliament was supported by @Jduonline.

Our party and president @NitishKumar ji hv a considered view of its provisions & stand committed.

Statements to the contrary smack of vested professional interests. — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) January 14, 2020

Kishor’s views against the party line have gained more eyeballs as Bihar goes to polls this year and CAA and NRC are bound to feature prominently in the state’s political landscape in the lead up to polls.