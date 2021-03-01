Prashant Kishor appointed Principal Advisor to Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, gets rank and status of Cabinet minister

Punjab Chief Minister's office confirmed that Kishor has been given the rank of a Cabinet Minister. (PTI)

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has been roped in by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after a nearly two-year-long association with Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Singh took to Twitter to announce the induction of Kishor today. “Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” tweeted Singh.

The Punjab Chief Minister’s office confirmed that Kishor has been given the rank of a Cabinet Minister. “#PunjabCabinet clears the appointment of Shri @PrashantKishor as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister,” tweeted the CMO office.

Prashant Kishor had previously handled the Congress party’s election campaign in Punjab in 2017. Kishor had shot to fame after the Narendra Modi-led BJP swept to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, things did not chalk out well between Kishor and the BJP and they parted ways. He then worked for the Congress in Punjab for 2017 polls and played a crucial role in the victory of JD(U)-RJD Mahagathbandhan in the 2015 Bihar polls. Later, he had joined Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in September 2018 but quit a year later after a bitter fallout with the Chief Minister.

Prashant Kishor’s association with TMC saw him enjoy the confidence of Mamata Banerjee, but faced heat from many senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for his lack of understanding and experience in Bengal politics. Many TMC leaders in the past have openly expressed their displeasure over Kishor and his political consultancy firm I-PAC for interfering in the day-to-day working of the party.

Kishor’s tie-up with Amarinder Singh comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab in 2022.