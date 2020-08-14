Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by Supreme Court, faces up to six months in jail

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt.

The Supreme Court on Friday held advocate Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets against CJIs and the court. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said that arguments on quantum of punishment, which can go up to 6 months in jail, will take place on August 20.

The apex court had on August 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan had defended his tweets, saying they were against the judges regarding their conduct in their personal capacity and they did not obstruct administration of justice.

On July 22, the top court had issued a show cause notice to Bhushan after initiating the criminal contempt against him after taking note of a petition.

While referring to the tweets by Bhushan, the apex court had earlier said these statements are prima facie capable of “undermining the dignity and authority” of the institution of the Supreme Court in general and the office of Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of the public at large

Earlier this week, Prashant Bhushan had earlier submitted an expression of regret in the 11-year old contempt of court case against him. The Supreme Court, however, refused to accept the lawyer’s expression of regret and stated that the case needs to be heard.