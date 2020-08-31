Prashant Bhushan contempt case: Supreme Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today

Prashant Bhushan faces imprisonment of up to six months or with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 or with both as punishment under the Contempt of Court Act.

The Supreme Court is all set to pronounce the quantum of punishment to be awarded to lawyer Prashant Bhushan in a contempt case. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will pronounce the judgment. Bhushan has been convicted by the apex court for contempt of court over his controversial tweets against the judiciary. Justice Mishra is demitting office on September 2.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, had last week urged the court to show ‘judicial statesmanship’ and not make his client a ‘martyr’ by punishing him for contempt.

Bhushan had earlier rejected suggestions from the top court to offer an unconditional apology. Bhushan had said that what he expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

“An insincere apology would amount to the contempt of my conscience and of an institution,” Bhushan said in his supplementary statement filed in the suo motu contempt case against him by the court. “An apology for expression of beliefs, conditional or unconditional, would be insincere,” he added.

The top court then reserved its verdict on the sentence to be awarded to him.

The apex court had on August 14 held Prashant Bhushan guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets against the judiciary, saying they cannot be said to be a fair criticism of the functioning of the judiciary made in public interest.