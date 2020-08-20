Prashant Bhushan case: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking hearing on quantum on punishment by another bench

Supreme Court has rejected submission by Prashant Bhushan for hearing on quantum of punishment by another bench in the contempt case against him.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s submission seeking hearing on his sentencing in the contempt of court case by another bench. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, however, assured Prashant Bhushan that no punishment will be acted upon till his review in the contempt case is decided.
Bhushan has been held guilty by the top court in a contempt case for making comments against the judiciary.
“You (Prashant Bhushan) are asking us to commit an act of impropriety that arguments on sentencing should be heard by another bench,” the bench also comprising Justices BR Gavi and Krishna Murari said.
“We can assure you (Prashant Bhushan) that no punishment will be acted upon till your review is decided,” the bench added.
Prashant Bhushan has moved a plea in the Supreme Court seeking deferment of hearing on quantum of sentence in contempt proceedings against him. He also submitted that another bench should hear arguments on the quantum of sentence in contempt proceedings against him.
